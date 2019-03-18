WMCAT iBall to honor local citizens for use of innovation, imagination, and inspiration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology is hosting a ball to honor local residents for their achievements in the arts and sciences.

WMCAT's iBall will showcase local citizens using their imagination, innovation, and inspiring abilities to offer the state and the planet prosperity through innovative smart energy initiatives.

In addition to the award ceremony, there will be live entertainment with Last Gasp Collective, a cocktail reception performance by Cierra Barerra WMCAT Teen Arts + Tech alum, live art with WMCAT Illustration Teaching Artist, Oscar Neri, and other WMCAT activities.

The ceremony will take place at 20 Monroe Live on March 21. The festivities start at 6 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit wmcat.org/iball.