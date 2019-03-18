WMCAT iBall to honor local citizens for use of innovation, imagination, and inspiration

Posted 11:08 AM, March 18, 2019, by

The West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology is hosting a ball to honor local residents for their achievements in the arts and sciences.

WMCAT's iBall will showcase local citizens using their imagination, innovation, and inspiring abilities to offer the state and the planet prosperity through innovative smart energy initiatives.

In addition to the award ceremony, there will be live entertainment with Last Gasp Collective, a cocktail reception performance by Cierra Barerra WMCAT Teen Arts + Tech alum, live art with WMCAT Illustration Teaching Artist, Oscar Neri, and other WMCAT activities.

The ceremony will take place at 20 Monroe Live on March 21. The festivities start at 6 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit wmcat.org/iball.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.