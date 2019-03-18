× Woman killed in head-on crash with tractor trailer

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is dead following a crash involving a tractor trailer that occurred late Sunday night along 14 Mile Road.

Michigan State Police said a 46-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on M-14 around 11:30 p.m. when she crossed the center line and drove head-on into a tractor trailer.

The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the tractor trailer, a 22-year-old man, was not injured.

Police closed down a stretch of 14 Mile Road west of Morgan Mills Avenue for several hours while investigating the crash. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor.