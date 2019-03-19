2 hospitalized after crash involving semi in Cass Co.

Posted 5:23 PM, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:27PM, March 19, 2019

The scene of a crash on March 19, 2019 in Newberg Township, Mich.

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized Tuesday after a crash involving semi-truck in Cass County.

The crash happened around 9:14 a.m. on M-60 between M-40 and Wood Lake Road in Newberg Township, west of Three Rivers.

The scene of a crash on March 19, 2019 in Newberg Township, Mich.

Authorities said a semi going west on M-60 struck a vehicle that was turning left in front of it, sending the vehicle into oncoming traffic and causing a collision with an eastbound vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle struck was airlifted to a Kalamazoo hospital, and the driver of the eastbound vehicle was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

Authorities said alcohol and drugs don’t appear to be factors, and all the drivers were wearing seat belts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.