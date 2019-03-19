× 2 hospitalized after crash involving semi in Cass Co.

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized Tuesday after a crash involving semi-truck in Cass County.

The crash happened around 9:14 a.m. on M-60 between M-40 and Wood Lake Road in Newberg Township, west of Three Rivers.

Authorities said a semi going west on M-60 struck a vehicle that was turning left in front of it, sending the vehicle into oncoming traffic and causing a collision with an eastbound vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle struck was airlifted to a Kalamazoo hospital, and the driver of the eastbound vehicle was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

Authorities said alcohol and drugs don’t appear to be factors, and all the drivers were wearing seat belts.