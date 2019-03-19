× Adults with disabilities are invited to “Best Prom Ever”

SPARTA, Mich. – Students and volunteers at Sparta High School are very busy this semester, preparing for the “Best Prom Ever.”

Special Education teacher, and coordinator of the prom, Renne Wyman tells us about the event; “This dance is called the Best Prom Ever, and it’s basically dinner dances that are created by adults with disabilities, for adults with disabilities.”

Prom night is Saturday April 13th, and is available to anyone 14 years of age or older.

It’s completely free, including limo rides, an unlimited photo-booth, and makeovers.

Wyman explains, “In Cedar Springs the Ensley team puts together a massive group of volunteers who will do hair, makeup and nails!”

And the posh treatment doesn’t stop there.

The Best Prom Ever also has hundreds of dresses that have been donated to them.

These dresses will be at Sparta High School on prom night for anyone to wear and take home.

“If you had one free, they would put on a prom dress for our prom dance. Maybe they would have just come in jeans, but seeing as there is free dresses, they will doll up and really get that whole special experience,” says Wyman

All dolled up, prom guests will enjoy the night with trained volunteers.

This way they can live in the moment, and let their inhibitions fly.

“They dance with total… They’re not worried about what you think about the way they move. They are just totally experiencing the music and loving it,” says Wyman. “When their favorite song comes on you’ll just hear the floor explode!”

For many guests this magical night is one of the best of their lives.

Wyman notes, “You’d be surprised how many graduates of Special Ed programs never went to prom. So they hear about this dance, and they’re like ‘Hey! Can, I can still go? I’m 26, I can go to the prom?’ I’m like ‘Absolutely!”.

This year’s prom theme is Rock Around the Clock, if you’d like to be a part of the Best Prom Ever, click here.