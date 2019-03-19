× Dining with Dave Bracket – Round 1, Day 2

FOX 17 – On to Day #2 of voting in the Dining with Dave Bracket. Click here to read about the bracket and download a copy for yourself.

Below you will find four polls for your choice of favorite Dining with Dave segment. Remember, there are no winners or losers here, this is just for fun and to show off some great West Michigan dining spots. Follow the links to learn more about each spot.

Leading vote getters from Monday’s first day were: Founders Brewing, Riverdog Tavern, Win Tavern 33 and Flo’s Wood Fired Pizzeria . They’ll be back with new matchups on Friday.

Grand Rapids Region

Ada Pour House and Stan Diego Baja Taco Kitchen

Southern Tier

Zooroona Mediterranean Grill and Latitude 42

Lakeshore

Rebel Pies and Crust 54

Northern Tier

Sheri’s Restaurant and Ramona’s Table