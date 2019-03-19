Enjoy all things maple syrup at the 49th annual Sugarbush Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In celebration of maple syrup season, The Blandford Nature Center will once again be celebrating the Sugarbush Festival, showcasing the maple sugaring process through demonstrations and taste testing.

New this year, there will be presentations done by Native American tribes, as well as on-site trucks like El Caribe, Doughrunts, the Printmobile, and Books & Mortar.

Other activities include wildlife encounters, draft horses, maple cotton candy, games/crafts, and more.

Sugarbush will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for members and $8 for non-members.

For more information, visit blandfordnaturecenter.org.