Excellence in Education – Consuelo Brewer

Posted 4:51 PM, March 19, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich., – A Wayne County educator known for her dedication to helping students any way that she can, including raising funds to provide winter coats for those in need at her school, has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Consuelo Brewer, is a special education teacher at the Charles R. Drew Transition Center. The school is part of the Detroit Public Schools district and serves about 600 young adults with special needs.

To nominate someone for an Excellence in Education Award, click here.

To see more videos about award winners, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.