Excellence in Education – Consuelo Brewer

LANSING, Mich., – A Wayne County educator known for her dedication to helping students any way that she can, including raising funds to provide winter coats for those in need at her school, has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Consuelo Brewer, is a special education teacher at the Charles R. Drew Transition Center. The school is part of the Detroit Public Schools district and serves about 600 young adults with special needs.

