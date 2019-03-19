Experience GR launches video campaign highlighting city’s outdoor recreational activities

Along with the beer and the arts, Grand Rapids has so much to offer when it comes to outdoor attractions. Experience Grand Rapids is highlighting Kent Country's unique blend of urban attractions and outdoor recreational opportunities with a new video campaign, "The Grand Outdoors."

"The Grand Outdoors" video series launches with four videos, highlighting Grand Rapids' fishing, paddling, biking, and mountain biking industries.

The videos will feature local outdoor advocates, enthusiasts and business owners to discuss the social and economic benefits of outdoor activity. Some of the organizations to be highlighted include Alive with Water, Gifts of the Grand, Built for Bikes, and Vehicles of Change.

A special preview of "The Grand Outdoors" will be featured during the "Mountainfilm On Tour" film festival at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts on March 23.

There will also be a watch party for the first installment of the series at Moosejaw on Thursday, April 11 from 5 to 8 p.m.

To get information on these experiences and more, visit experiencegr.com/grandoutdoors.

