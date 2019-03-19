Father Schumaker explains the importance of Lent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Currently, Christians are observing the season of Lent and will continue to do so until Easter Sunday. But what exactly does Lent represent, and why do billions of Christians observe it?

Father Dan Schumaker from the Basilica of St. Adalbert, answers those questions, as well as how for believers to talk to their kids about the observance.

On March 27, many churches of the Diocese of Grand Rapids will have a priest available from 5 – 8 p.m. to hear confessions. Confession is available year-round, Father Schumaker says the season of Lent is a good time for anyone seeking forgiveness to seek God's unfailing mercy and restore their relationship with Jesus.

Palm Sunday and Easter Mass can be watched live on Fox 17 on their perspective days at 10 a.m.

For resources, or to learn more about events happening in the area, visit grdiocese.org.