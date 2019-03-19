Foods you should eat to help ease your allergies

Posted 6:07 AM, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:09AM, March 19, 2019

(FOX NEWS) --Allergy season is just around the corner and it turns out there are some foods that might help stop the sniffles.

Research shows that a diet rich in omega three fatty acids may reduce asthma symptoms. You can increase your intake by eating fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, and trout at least two servings per week.

Berries may also help to tackle the tickle in your throat. Strawberries and blueberries contain a pigment known to combat runny noses, watery eyes, and hives.

Don't forget about your vegetables, experts say peppers and onions are a great way to keep your allergies in check.

If your stomach is full, a hot cup of tea might be the perfect remedy.

Doctors recommend drinking green tea with ginger to clear your sinuses.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.