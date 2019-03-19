Foods you should eat to help ease your allergies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(FOX NEWS) --Allergy season is just around the corner and it turns out there are some foods that might help stop the sniffles.

Research shows that a diet rich in omega three fatty acids may reduce asthma symptoms. You can increase your intake by eating fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, and trout at least two servings per week.

Berries may also help to tackle the tickle in your throat. Strawberries and blueberries contain a pigment known to combat runny noses, watery eyes, and hives.

Don't forget about your vegetables, experts say peppers and onions are a great way to keep your allergies in check.

If your stomach is full, a hot cup of tea might be the perfect remedy.

Doctors recommend drinking green tea with ginger to clear your sinuses.