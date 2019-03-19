× Four hospitalized after Ottawa Co. crash

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four people were hospitalized Tuesday after a crash in Ottawa County.

It happened around 8:22 a.m. at the intersection of 60th Avenue and Pierce Street in Allendale Township.

Authorities said a vehicle going east on Pierce Street and went through the intersection without stopping at the stop sign, hitting a southbound vehicle and causing it to spin around and block the intersection.

Both drivers and two juvenile passengers in the southbound vehicle were taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries. Authorities said everyone involved was listed in stable condition.