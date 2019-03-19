Go Orange to fight childhood hunger in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN, Mich. --- FOX 17 is continuing our work with Kids' Food Basket to raise awareness about childhood hunger. Every march we shine a spotlight on the need in West Michigan because the reality is 1 in 5 kids can't count on having access to good, nourishing food everyday.

In fact, Kids' Food Basket says every single day it serves 7,500 kids and the need is growing which is why we need your help.

This Friday, March 22 is Kids' Food Basket's 'Go Orange' Day with events planned across West Michigan:

Go Orange on the JDEK!

Join Kids’ Food Basket on the JDEK at the JW Marriott on Go Orange Day, March 22, from 5-8 PM. Wear your orange as there will be a group photo of everyone who has rallied together to raise awareness for kids in our community at 6:30 PM. Enjoy music, cocktails, a Go Orange selfie station & a chance to admire the blue bridge lit up orange! 10% of proceeds from an orange cocktail will benefit Kids’ Food Basket.

Hearthstone Bistro Give Back Day

Hearthstone Bistro is donating 10% of sales to Kids’ Food Basket on Go Orange Day, March 22 from 11 AM – 3 PM. Hearthstone Bistro is located at 3350 Glade St. Muskegon, MI 49444

Go Orange at New Holland Brewing Pub on 8th Street

Join us at New Holland Brewing Company’s Pub on 8th all day for Go Orange Day! Wear your orange and bring a friend as we rally together to raise awareness for the 1 in 5 kids in West Michigan affected by hunger. Children will receive an orange slice and a paper bag to decorate!

There are a lot of other community events taking place this month as well including a volunteering event Thursday

FOX 17 will be live at Kids' Food Basket on Go Orange Day to give you a behind the scenes look at the operation.