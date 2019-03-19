Grand Rapids Bach Festival happening through March 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A celebration honoring the composer Johann Sebastian Bach is taking place in Grand Rapids this week, featuring the Grand Rapids Symohony.

The 2019 Grand Rapids Bach Festival, the 12th biennial festival, will take place in churches and other locations in downtown Grand Rapids.

It’s the first festival under the leadership of Julian Wachner, a Grammy Award-nominated keyboardist, conductor, and composer, who is director of music at famous Trinity Wall Street Church in New York City.

Highlights of this year's festival include awarding the $10,000 Linn Maxwell Keller Distinguished Bach Musician Award, the Mass Reimaginings concert, and the Bach Magnificat concert featuring the Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus.

The festival is happening now through March 22.

For a complete schedule of events visit grsymphony.org/bachfest.