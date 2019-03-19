Hamilton runs past South Christian in state quarterfinal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- Hamilton held South Christian without a field goal for the first 15 minutes Tuesday on its way to a 63-34 win in a division 2 state quarterfinal at Hope College.

Sophomore AJ Ediger scored a game-high 31 points for the Hawkeyes who led 32-6 at halftime.

"It's absolutely huge especially for the program and how hard everybody works on the team" AJ Ediger said. "Everybody just gives a hundred percent all the time so it is definitely something that the whole team deserves and I can't think of a better group of girls."

Last year Hamilton lost a close game in the state quarterfinals which provided some additional motivation on Tuesday.

"We talked about that loss" head coach Dan VanHekken said. "I'm not going to lie we talked about that loss this week and kind of how that felt and we were in that game last year and just I think that experience was huge for us yeah."

The Hawkeyes (25-0) will face Freeland (23-2) Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the semifinals at Calvin College.