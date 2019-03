KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo Central High School student has been taken into custody after bringing a loaded handgun to school.

Staff at the school contacted the Kalamazoo Township Police Department Tuesday on reports that a student had a gun. Officers questioned the student and found that the student did possess a loaded handgun.

The student has been taken to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Facility. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor is reviewing the case for possible charges.

No one was injured.