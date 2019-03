Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich -- Junior Hannah Spitzley scored 11 points as Pewamo-Westphlia beat Nnile Brandywine 43-19 in a division 3 state qaurterinfal Tuesday night at Thornapple Kellogg High School.

The Pirates (25-1) advance to the state semifinals at Calvin College for the second straight season.

P-W will play Arbor Prep (20-6) on Thursday at 2 p.m..