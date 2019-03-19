Rollover injury crash in Wyoming sends two to hospital

WYOMING, Mich.  — Kent County Dispatch Authority says two people were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning, following a rollover crash in Wyoming.

It happened around 9:48 a.m., at the intersection of 52nd Street and Burlingame Avenue.

Dispatchers told FOX 17 at 11 a.m. Tuesday police were still on the scene investigating and cleaning up after the two-vehicle crash.

There was no early word on what caused it or who was involved. One of the vehicles was upside-down.

Dispatchers initially said one woman was taken to Metro Health Hospital with injuries not thought to be serious. A second person ended up being taken to the hospital after that.

