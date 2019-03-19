Someone in Grand Rapids ordered $150 of McDonald’s for delivery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Someone in Grand Rapids really likes McDonald’s delivery service.

The company released data Tuesday about the usage of their Uber Eats service called McDelivery. 51 Grand Rapids area McDonald’s participate in the delivery service. The company says that the largest order placed in Grand Rapids was for $148. The largest order in the state was for $179.

Locally, the most delivered item is the McChicken, followed by the McDouble and the 10-piece McNuggets Meal.

McDonald’s is giving away a couch to a delivery customer through April 8. Click here for details.