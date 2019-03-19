Tigers RHP Michael Fulmer may need Tommy John surgery

Michael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning at Progressive Field on September 15, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Detroit Tigers right-hander Michael Fulmer may need Tommy John surgery.

The Tigers said Tuesday on Twitter that surgery to reconstruct the ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow has been recommended following an MRI exam and a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews.

Fulmer, who experienced elbow soreness during a recent bullpen session, will seek a third opinion.

Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire said after Thursday’s 4-4 tie with Boston that Fulmer was taking “a step back to refine his lower-body mechanics” and that there was no timetable for when he would pitch again.

Fulmer won AL Rookie of the Year honors in 2016 but has struggled to return to that form. He was 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA last year, his season cut short in mid-September because of knee problems.

