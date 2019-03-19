Whitmer declares State of Emergency for Newaygo Co.

Posted 10:43 AM, March 19, 2019, by

A washout on 12 Mile Road in Newaygo County. (Courtesy: Newaygo County Road Commission)

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Newaygo County due to flooding.

The governor says the county officials requested state assistance to deal with the flooding, which developed after heavy rains and rapid snowmelt last week.

“As Newaygo County continues to deal with the effects of severe flooding, we are doing all we can to ensure the health and safety of our residents,” Whitmer said in a press release. “By signing this declaration, the state can offer even more resources to assist the county’s efforts.”

State resources are now available, in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts.

The county declared a local state of emergency on March 15. The county determined local resources were insufficient to cover the emergency and asked for state help.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.