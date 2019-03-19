× Whitmer declares State of Emergency for Newaygo Co.

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Newaygo County due to flooding.

The governor says the county officials requested state assistance to deal with the flooding, which developed after heavy rains and rapid snowmelt last week.

“As Newaygo County continues to deal with the effects of severe flooding, we are doing all we can to ensure the health and safety of our residents,” Whitmer said in a press release. “By signing this declaration, the state can offer even more resources to assist the county’s efforts.”

State resources are now available, in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts.

The county declared a local state of emergency on March 15. The county determined local resources were insufficient to cover the emergency and asked for state help.