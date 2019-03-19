Winston’s late bucket sends Muskegon to state semifinals

Posted 11:35 PM, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:37PM, March 19, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Aylza Winston's shot with four seconds left lifted Muskegon to a 53-51 win over DeWitt Tuesday night in a division one state quarterfinal at Loy Norrix High School.

"Feels amazing" Winston, who finished 4th in the Miss Basketball voting, said.  "I didn't know what was going to happen, they got a steal, they had a possession, we pressured up on Dee and got a steal and I didn't really know if I was going to make it or not but I shot it and normally it falls so I feel really grateful and really blessed to be able to pull it out."

This has been a season of firsts for the Lady Reds.  First time winning back-to-back district titles, first time winning back-to-back regional titles and now the first state semifinal in program history.

"Every single time we step on the floor right now we're kind of making history" head coach Rodney Walker said.   "No girls team in the history of the program has ever gone this far so they kind of understand the moment they're in right now and more important that we have our city riding for us right now."

Muskegon (21-4) will meet Southfield A&T (23-1) Friday at 1 p.m. at Calvin College in a division one state semifinal.

