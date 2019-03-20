× Belding hires Monty Price as football coach

BELDING, Mich — Belding announced Monty Price as its new football coach Wednesday morning at the high school, as the former Reed City coach met with his new players.

“Being from Edmore and growing up following and watching the tradition of Belding it’s always been a dream to be a part of this community and this program” Price said. “I also have family that lives in Belding, nieces and nephews went to school here, I am very familiar with it one of those destination jobs for me and my family that has been on the radar and we are just truly blessed to finally make it a reality ”

Price had a record 147-64 in 20 seasons with the Coyotes, leading them to 11 wins, a Central States Gold division title and a district championship last fall and a trip to the division five state semifinals in 2017.

Price has been successful with a wing-t offense at Reed City, it’s an offense that Belding won state championships with in 1994 and 1997 under the direction of Irv Sigler. He is confident that his system will work at Belding.

“I think it will be as successful as we coach it” Price added. “We are going to have to coach the kids up and we are going to focus on the technique and fundamentals I think it’s going to be a smoother transition than it might normally be, they’ve done some similar concepts here in the past but in the recent past.”

Price replaces Joe Schwander who left to become the head coach at Forest Hills Eastern. Schwander led Belding to the playoffs in four of his seven seasons including each of the last three. The Black Knights return a good number of contributors from last years 7-3 team and Price thinks he can build on that success.

“I don’t view this as a transition period” Price said. “We are going to hopefully put the kids in a position to be successful right away that’s the goal we’re want to compete everyday in everything that we do and I think I’m pretty confident that is what we are going to do.”

Belding opens the season August 29th at home against Oakridge, the same school it lost to in the division five playoffs last fall.