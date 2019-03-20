Celebrate Spring at GRAM’s “Art In Bloom” this weekend

Spring is here, and the GRAM is celebrating the first weekend of spring by having beautiful floral sculptures featured in the art museum for the Art In Bloom event.

17 of West Michigan's best floral designers will gather at the GRAM to create a floral arrangement, each inspired by the works in the museum's collection. The floral designs emphasize, challenge, and build upon elements and concepts within a selected work of art, creating a dialogue between the two works. The floral designs will be presented alongside the artwork in GRAM’s Level 3 galleries.

Visitors can cast a vote for their favorite floral arrangement for the selection of the People’s Choice Award and will be announced on Sunday, March 24 at 2 p.m.

Art in Bloom will take place on March 22-24.

For a complete list of events and more information, visit artmuseumgr.org.

