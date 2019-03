Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins is teaming up with the organizer of Corgis in the Park to bring you Corgis on Ice!

It's being held Sunday March 31 at 4 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

You can help pack the arena full of Corgis and help raise money with Paws with a Cause.

Tickets are $18 and you can bring your Corgi to the game for only $5.

