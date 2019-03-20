Dining with Dave Brackets – Day 3 Voting

Posted 10:00 AM, March 20, 2019, by

FOX 17 – It is “hump day” and day #3 of voting in the Dining with Dave Bracket. Click here to read about the bracket and download a copy for yourself. 

Below you will find four polls for your choice of favorite Dining with Dave segment. Remember, there are no winners or losers here, this is just for fun and to show off some great West Michigan dining spots.  Follow the links to learn more about each spot.

Leading vote getters from Tuesday’s votes were Stan Diego Baja Taco Kitchen, Latitude 42, Crust 54, and Ramona’s Table.  They’ll be back with new matchups in the second round on Monday.

Grand Rapids Region

Monelli’s Italian Grill and GR Food Trucks (the segment was about a food truck festival in 2018, but they are all still around)

Southern Tier

La Cantina in Paw Paw and Crane’s Pie Pantry

Lakeshore

Deboer Bakkerij and The Paisley Pig

Northern Tier

Downtown Trini’s and The Clifford Lake Inn

 

