Father of accused killer charged with lying to police in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. – The father of a teen charged with a murder in Holland has been charged with lying to police.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says Juan Pablo Cabrera, 34, was charged Tuesday with Obstructing Police by Lying.

Juan Pablo Cabrera is the father of Juan Sandro Cabrera, 18, who is in custody, charged with the murder of Troy Wells, Jr., 14. Wells was shot and killed at the Hampton Inn in Holland Township in February.

Juan Pablo Cabrera is also being charged as being a Habitual Offender. He is currently in custody and more charges may be possible in the murder of Wells.