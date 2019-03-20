Gaines Twp. man missing; last seen on bicycle

Posted 3:09 PM, March 20, 2019

Russell Anderson

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing man.

Russell Anderson, 56, left his house in Gaines Township on a bicycle Monday morning at about 9:00 a.m. and did not return home. Anderson reportedly rides most mornings looking for returnable cans. He usually returns home to take care of his ailing father.

Anderson was last known to be wearing an orange, reflective vest and jeans.  He was also likely wearing a hooded sweatshirt, but the color isn’t known. He was riding a mountain bike, but the make and color are also not known.

Anyone who sees Anderson or knows of his whereabouts should call 616-632-6339 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

The above photo of Anderson is three to four years old, but is the most recent, according to deputies.

