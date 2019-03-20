Gas prices this year have jumped the most in Michigan

BOSTON — Gas prices in Michigan have risen the most in the country since the beginning of 2019, says GasBuddy, a company whose app that crowdsources gas prices reported by drivers across the country.

Gas prices in West Michigan jumped on Tuesday to $2.85 a gallon for regular unleaded. The average price of gas in the state today is 75 cents higher than the lowest average price in 2019.

“Excess inventory of winter gasoline paved the way for deep discounts in some states after the holidays, and now with the transition to cleaner, more expensive summer gasoline underway, supply has tightened,” and that means higher prices, said GasBuddy expert Patrick DeHaan in an analysis.

