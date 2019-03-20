× Grand Rapids distiller finds Grand Haven location

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Long Road Distillers of Grand Rapids will soon be opening a new location in Grand Haven.

The distillery has been working about 18 months to find a spot in Grand Haven and even had a plan rejected earlier this month.

Long Road originally wanted to open in the old Grand Truck Depot, but instead, they’ll be opening a tasting room at 102 Washington Avenue. The Truck Depot is owned by the city, so they needed commission approval to move in and that was denied.

The new location is just about a block away and all they needed was a Michigan Liquor License, which was approved on Monday. They say that after the city denied them, others reached out to them with other location options. They say some of those locations may be considered for future expansions.

The Grand Haven location will be Long Road’s third location. Their original location is on Leonard Street NW in Grand Rapids and they also have a tasting room in Boyne City, Michgian.

The owners hope the Grand Haven location will be open by Memorial Day.