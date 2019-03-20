GRPD looking to ID suspects after downtown St. Patrick’s Day assault

Posted 1:13 PM, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 01:27PM, March 20, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — Grand Rapids Police are trying to identify four suspects in connection with a March 17th assault downtown that has left a man still unconscious.

The GRPD posted on its Facebook page Wednesday surveillance video of the incident on Ionia Avenue at Cherry Street SW.  It shows some men walking across the road when one of them sucker-punches the victim, knocking him out cold in the crosswalk.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sergeant Dan Adams tells FOX 17 there is no evidence the person who threw the punch had a weapon in his hand when he struck the victim, but police aren’t ruling it out, either.

Grand Rapids Police say in the social-media post, “Witnesses observed an unidentified male punch the victim before another suspect picked up what is believed to be the victim’s cell phone.”

Police say the four suspects fled by walking away from the crime scene. Investigators are now looking to identify the suspects in the video. And they ask anyone who can help them do that to contact Detective Lewis at (616)-456-4469, or contact Silent Observer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.