Judge sentences 22-year-old for 2017 murder in northeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Daran Adams-Jackson was fatally shot in October 2017 at an apartment complex in northeast Grand Rapids. And now, the man who pulled the trigger is heading to prison.

Kent County Circuit Court says 22-year-old DeAndre Johnson was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Paul Sullivan to 40-to-75 years in prison on a second-degree murder conviction, and between 3-1/2 to 7 years for a felony-weapons charge. Johnson also was sentenced to two years in prison for felon in possession of a firearm.

The court says the murder sentence and the felony-weapons sentence will run concurrent with each other, and consecutive to the felon-in-possession of a firearm sentence.

Johnson was arrested in January 2018 and convicted last month of gunning down Adams-Jackson at the Cambridge Square Apartments, on Mason Street NE. That’s near Plymouth Avenue, north of I-196.

