Man arrested after shots fired at Kalamazoo homes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect is behind bars facing several felony charges after police say he fired a gun at two different homes.

The first incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night in the 700 block of Douglas Avenue. Two homes were hit by gunfire but no one inside was injured.

Two hours later, police responded to the 1500 block of Fox Ridge and were able to arrest one of the suspects involved. Two other homes were searched and a loaded firearm was found.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man, is now facing multiple charges.

Anyone who has information regarding criminal activity is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.