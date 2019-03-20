Man charged in drug overdose death of his son

Cole Birkhead, 16. Courtesy MSP

PAW PAW, Mich. – A Van Buren County man is being charged in the death of his son, who died of a drug overdose in 2017.

Gary Birkhead, 48, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of Homicide/Involuntary Manslaughter and 2nd degree Child Abuse in relation to the death of his son, Cole Birkhead.

Cole Birkhead, 16, died on August 13, 2017 at Bronson Hospital from a drug overdose.  Gary Birkhead was arrested Tuesday.

We’ll have more details from Van Buren County on later editions of FOX 17 News.

 

