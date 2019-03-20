Michigan has moved on from Sunday’s loss, ready for tournament opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It's only been a few days since Michigan lost to Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament championship game, but the Wolverines know the page needs to be turned.

"You got 24 hours to feel sorry for yourself including the coaches we have to move on" Michigan head coach John Beriline said. "We played a great game we were not as efficient as we needed to be and Michigan State played a great game but it's time to move on now that is not going to determine our season we're not going to let it beat us twice."

"No you got to forget about it" junior guard Charles Matthews said. "Of course you want to say you want to learn from all your wins and all your losses this is whole new season now, even if we would have won that game we would have to chalk it up and forget about it."

"What can we really do about it after the game you can't go back and change anything" sophomore guard Jordan Poole added. "We've played basketball for however many years, 20 years, you got to get over it learn from it obviously but you can't dwell on it too much we got more games we have another task ahead of us we just put it in the past."

The Wolverines know the conference tournament is over and has no effect on the teams run in the big dance.

"Not gonna lie it was tough after (Sunday's loss to Michigan State), everybody had their heads down" sophomore forward Isaiah Livers said. "Coach Beilein and the staff did a great job making us realize that being a number two seed in the tournament is not a given you have to earn that, he made sure we were blessed to be here and if we give it everything we've got we can go all the way."

Michigan plays 15-seed Montana (26-8) Thursday at approximately 9:20 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.