Newaygo County still dealing with flooding issues

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Portions of West Michigan are still dealing with impacts of damaging floods.

Officials advise there have been at least $525,000 in damages, with 83 washouts and 11 culverts failed.

$50,000 have been allocated towards restoration efforts.

Newaygo County residents are likely to run into road closures including:

12 Mile between Maple Island and Dickinson

Luce Avenue and 80th

Croswell Avenue just north of 48th

Ramshorn north of 32nd to City

Dickison Avenue between Baseline and 8th

80th between Baseline and Luce. Osborn between Baseline and 1 Mile

Osborn Avenue and 2 Mile

Baldwin between 8th Street and Baseline