WINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person has been injured in a crash on M-46 Wednesday morning in Montcalm County.

The crash happened about 7:30 in Winfield Township, on M-46 at Kohler Road, between a vehicle and a semi-truck. One driver has been flown to the hospital via Aero Med.

