PAW PAW, Mich. — Paw Paw Brewing Company is moving to a new location.

The new taproom will be located at 780 S Gremps St. in Paw Paw, and will have an official grand opening at noon April 4.

There will be a stage for performances, a full-service kitchen and a private rental space.

Paw Paw Brewing Company says it also hopes to add an outdoor seating area, an 80’s themed arcade room and a dog-friendly patio in the coming years.