Pedestrian killed by semi on I-94 in Kalamazoo County

Posted 4:16 AM, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:28AM, March 20, 2019

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a semi-truck late Tuesday night in Kalamazoo County.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near S 38th Street in the Galesburg area around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

We’re told the victim, a 37 year old woman from Richland, died after being hit by the driver of a semi-truck, who was not hurt.

At this time, it is not clear if alcohol or drugs played a factor.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

