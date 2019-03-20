Perimenopause could be the cause of your heavy menstrual bleeding

Ladies, does your body seem to be holding you back on staying healthy due to heavy or irregular menstrual issues? This may be due to perimenopause, a phase when periods start to change as the ovary runs out of immature eggs.

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner, explains why this might be happening.

While perimenopause is a cause of heavy or irregular periods, it's important to be sure something else isn't causing heavy bleeding. Other conditions causing heavy bleeding include:

  • Hypo-or Hyper-thyroid
  • high prolactin levels
  • polycystic ovarian syndrome
  • uterine polyps or fibroids

All hope isn't lost though, there are ways to improve heavy irregular periods in perimenopause:

  • Maintain a healthy weight
  • Normal blood sugars
  • Birth control pill
  • Oral progesterone
  • Progesterone-containing IUD

Bottom line, there's no reason to suffer from perimenopause symptoms.  It's not the end of the world, but there are plenty of treatment options to make life more bearable.

