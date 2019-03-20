× Police investigating armed robbery at Niles business

NILES, Mich. — Police are searching for the suspect in the armed robbery of a Niles business.

The robbery happened around 12:24 p.m. at Check Into Cash at 726S 11th St.

Police say a suspect had a firearm and one fired one shot during the robbery before taking off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police said it’s unknown if the shot was fired intentionally or not.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Niles Police Detective Bureau at 269-683-0404. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or by texting 274-4637 with keyword tipnilespd.