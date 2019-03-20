Police investigating armed robbery at Niles business

Posted 5:27 PM, March 20, 2019, by

File photo.

NILES, Mich. — Police are searching for the suspect in the armed robbery of a Niles business.

The robbery happened around 12:24 p.m. at Check Into Cash at 726S 11th St.

Police say a suspect had a firearm and one fired one shot during the robbery before taking off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police said it’s unknown if the shot was fired intentionally or not.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Niles Police Detective Bureau at 269-683-0404. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or by texting 274-4637 with keyword tipnilespd.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.