Resilience, chemistry lead MSU to No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa — It hasn't always been easy for the Michigan State basketball team this season.

The Spartans have dealt with and continue to deal with key injuries, yet on the eve of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, Michigan State (28-6) feels like it has a team that can make a run to the Final Four.

"Our stars are in roles, our stars don't have egos and i think we're a pretty connected team," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. "When you have an ego-less team, it makes it easier because nobody is worried about what that guy does or that guy does.

"I think we've been pretty consistent, I guess that would be the word when you look at our offensive and defensive efficiencies."

Through it all, the Spartans have emerged as the Big Ten regular season and tournament champions and are the No. 2 seed in the East Region.

"I just feel like if a bunch of teams went through what we went through," Michigan State junior point guard Cassius Winston said. "Losing two top players like Josh (Langford) and Nick (Ward), Kyle (Ahrens) battling injury, didn't have Quaid for a span or two.

"I feel like a lot of teams would have crumbled, I feel like we did a good job of sticking together and pushing through it and becoming better from it."

"I love this team, I love our togetherness" senior guard Matt McQuaid said. "We have a great connection between everybody, the connection we have on and off the floor is something we'll have forever, putting that together on the floor tomorrow is something we need to do."

Michigan State takes on 15-seed Bradley (20-14) Thursday at approximately 2:45 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.