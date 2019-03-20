Several Newaygo Co. roads still flooded

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. – Newaygo County is still feeling the effects of flooding from last week.
County Emergency Management says that 11 culverts have failed and 33 washouts have been reported. Over $500,000 in damages have been reported and Tuesday, the State of Michigan issued a State of Emergency to assist with the recovery.
Roads that are still closed include:
- 12 Mile Road between Maple Island and Dickinson
- Luce Avenue and 80th Street
- Croswell Avenue, just north of 48th Street
- Ramshorn, north of 32nd Street
- Dickinson Avenue between Baseline and 8th Street
- 80th Street between Warner and Luce Avenue
- Osborn Ave. between Baseline and 1 Mile Road
- Osborn Ave. and 2 Mile Road
- Baldwin between 8th Street and Baseline
Waters are still above flood stages at several points along the Muskegon River. Levels are still slowly receding.