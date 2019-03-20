Several Newaygo Co. roads still flooded

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. – Newaygo County is still feeling the effects of flooding from last week.

County Emergency Management says that 11 culverts have failed and 33 washouts have been reported. Over $500,000 in damages have been reported and Tuesday, the State of Michigan issued a State of Emergency to assist with the recovery.

Roads that are still closed include:

12 Mile Road between Maple Island and Dickinson

Luce Avenue and 80th Street

Croswell Avenue, just north of 48th Street

Ramshorn, north of 32nd Street

Dickinson Avenue between Baseline and 8th Street

80th Street between Warner and Luce Avenue

Osborn Ave. between Baseline and 1 Mile Road

Osborn Ave. and 2 Mile Road

Baldwin between 8th Street and Baseline

Waters are still above flood stages at several points along the Muskegon River. Levels are still slowly receding.