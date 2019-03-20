Two dead in U.P. snowmobile crash

ROCK RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified two people killed when their snowmobiles collided on a trail in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Alger County sheriff’s office says 21-year-old Douglas Show of Mill Run, Pennsylvania, and 54-year-old John Shadian of Kenosha, Wisconsin, died Monday night in Rock River Township.

Show and Shadian were thrown from the snowmobiles and pronounced dead at the scene after crashing head-on. An investigation reveals that excessive speed is believed to be the cause of the accident.

Rock River Township is southeast of Marquette.

