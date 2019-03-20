US-131 to be rebuilt and realigned in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A two-year project to reconstruct US-131 in Three Rivers and realign the intersection with M-60 begins soon.

The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to concentrate efforts in 2019 around the section of US-131 where M-60 splits off and heads west towards Jones, Cassopolis and Niles. In addition, the intersection of US-131 and Hoffman Road will be reconfigured.

Currently, the US-131/M-60 interchange has no signals, with eastbound M-60 swinging north to merge with 131. After work in 2019, eastbound M-60 will meet 131 in a perpendicular intersection with a traffic signal. Traffic signals will also be introduced at a new Michigan turn north of the M-60/131 intersection and at Broadway Road.

In 2020, US-131 will be reconstructed to a boulevard with Michigan turns from Broadway Road to north of Hoffman Road.

MDOT also plans to rehabilitate the bridge deck on US-131 over the Rocky River.

The start date for construction has not been announced.