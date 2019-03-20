West Michigan’s largest consignment sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- You have a chance to check out the area's largest consignment sale in Grand Rapids.

It's being held at the DeltaPlex, located at 2500 Turner Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

The sale runs:

Wednesday, March 20th, 9am-8pm

Thursday, March 21st, 9am-8pm

Friday, March 22nd 9am-8pm (half-price sale)

Saturday, March 23rd, 9am-1pm (half-price sale)

You can score deals on spring and summer clothing, toys, books, strollers and more. Organizers say prices are discounted 50-90% off the retail price.

