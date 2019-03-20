Woman charged with shaking 7-month-old daughter causing skull fractures

Posted 11:53 AM, March 20, 2019, by

CONSTANTINE, Mich. – A Constantine, Michigan couple have been charged with child abuse after their seven month old girl was treated for multiple skull fractures.

The girl was taken for treatment at the Three Rivers Emergency Room, where the girl’s mother claimed she fell off of a couch at the family’s home in the Elm Tree Apartments. Medical staff contacted police believing the injuries were not consistent with the mother’s story.

Constantine police say that the woman, a 20-year-old woman, admitted to getting angry with the infant and shaking her, hitting the back of her head on a wall.  She also allegedly slapped the girl in the face.

The woman is in custody in St. Joseph County on a 1st degree Child Abuse charge. The father of the child, a 26-year-old man, admitted to knowing about the abuse, according to police, and is also being charged with 4th degree Child Abuse for failing to protect the child or notify police.

Their names have not yet been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.