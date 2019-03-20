Woman charged with shaking 7-month-old daughter causing skull fractures

CONSTANTINE, Mich. – A Constantine, Michigan couple have been charged with child abuse after their seven month old girl was treated for multiple skull fractures.

The girl was taken for treatment at the Three Rivers Emergency Room, where the girl’s mother claimed she fell off of a couch at the family’s home in the Elm Tree Apartments. Medical staff contacted police believing the injuries were not consistent with the mother’s story.

Constantine police say that the woman, a 20-year-old woman, admitted to getting angry with the infant and shaking her, hitting the back of her head on a wall. She also allegedly slapped the girl in the face.

The woman is in custody in St. Joseph County on a 1st degree Child Abuse charge. The father of the child, a 26-year-old man, admitted to knowing about the abuse, according to police, and is also being charged with 4th degree Child Abuse for failing to protect the child or notify police.

Their names have not yet been released.