Woman killed, 3 hospitalized after crash in Kent Co.

Posted 7:31 PM, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:33PM, March 20, 2019

The scene of a crash on March 20, 2019 in Algoma Township, Mich.

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A mother was killed in a crash Wednesday in Kent County.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Algoma Avenue between 13 Mile Road and Rector Street NE.

Investigators didn’t immediately specify what caused the crash, but said alcohol isn’t believed to be a factor.

Authorities said a 35-year-old Cedar Springs woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her two children were taken to the hospital with injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

The woman’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of family.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was also hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

