1 hospitalized after Kzoo Co. shooting

PARCHMENT, Mich. — A person was hospitalized Thursday after a shooting at a Kalamazoo County apartment complex.

It happened Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex on E G Avenue and N Orient Street.

Police say the incident involved a marijuana deal, and the public is not in danger.

Information on a suspect wasn’t immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kalamazoo Township police at 269-488-8911.