1 hospitalized after rollover crash in Holland Twp.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was hospitalized Thursday after a rollover crash in Ottawa County.

It happened around 12:55 p.m. on Chicago Drive east of Van Hill Drive in Holland Township.

Authorities said a truck going east on Chicago Drive turned in front a westbound vehicle, causing a collision that resulted in the westbound vehicle rolling over.

Emergency responders had to extricate the driver of the westbound vehicle. The driver was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

