Illegal dumping costing Benton Harbor thousands in cleanup costs

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The City of Benton Harbor has “declared war” on illegal dumping after finding massive amounts of trash, tires and other debris scattered throughout the city.

The city says it has spent $169,487 over the last three and a half years for extra dumpsters to get rid of illegally dumped trash.

Benton Harbor police have arrested four people in the last week since starting an investigation into the issue. Police said the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will be assisting in the investigation.

The city is also considering beefing up trash and rubbish ordinances with larger fines and possible vehicle seizure for people caught in the act of dumping.

Benton Harbor has created an illegal dumping tip line that can be reached by calling or texting 269-944-7929.